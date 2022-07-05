Meg Mac has a new tune, it’s titled ‘Letter’ and an album is also on the way

Meg Mac has shared new song Letter, from her forthcoming album Matter of Time, which fans will be able to enjoy from 16th September.

Having just wrapped up a national sold out tour with a remarkable closing night at Sydney’s iconic Opera House, the popular singer has announced the release of her first studio album in three years.

Having recorded and primed a previous ‘third album’ for imminent release in 2020, Mac had what she now describes as “a bit of a meltdown” with personal and professional doubts coming to a head. She scrapped the body of work two weeks before launch and moved to the remote village of Burrawang in the NSW southern highlands.

“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” Mac said of the game-changing personal switch-up that led to the Sydney-born singer’s incoming third album. Mac says she’s glad she had the confidence to pull the plug on the previous record she made, saying she knew it was not right, and now she’s glad she took things in a different direction.

Matter of Time was created across 2020 and 2021 and is a an artistic rebirth for the artist. For the new album she wrote fresh songs and reworked material from the abandoned album.

Enlisting production duo The Donuts, Tyler Mehlenbacher and Sergiu Gherman, also took things in a new direction for Meg Mac. The producers have previously worked with SZA and H.E.R and also contribute to Kendrick Lamar’s latest record.

Here’s the 10 tracks that made the final album cut for Matter of Time; Is It Worth Being Sad, Only Love, Understand, Something in the Water, Letter, On Your Mind, Matter of Time, Don’t You Cry, Lifesaver and Head on the Pillow.

Take a listen to the new tune, and check out our previous chat with Meg Mac back in 2017.

OIP Staff, image: Heather Gildroy

