Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman heading to Sydney for Vivid

Comedy’s coolest couple, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are confirmed to appear on stage and in-conversation together for the very first time in Australia, closing out the final night of Vivid Sydney 2025.

Unscripted & Unfiltered with Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally will see the husband-and-wife team grace the stage of the International Convention Centre Sydney on Saturday 14 June. The event is exclusive to Vivid Sydney as part of the festival’s Global Storyteller series.

- Advertisement -

Although Offerman, best known as Parks and Recreation’s Ron Swanson, and Mullally, as Will & Grace’s Karen Walker, have not yet appeared in a live-onstage in-conversation before, the pair have forged a creative partnership – that spans film, television, podcasting and co-authorship – over a quarter of a century as a couple.

Nick Offerman photographed by Joe Carrotta, Megan Mullally photographed by Ramona Rosales.

On the duo’s visit to the Harbour City, Nick Offerman said “Megan and I are powerfully chuffed to get back to town for Vivid Sydney but also to reprise our lovemaking session atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Once we have recharged those particular batteries, we’ll be thrilled to transfer our slatternly energies to the Vivid Sydney audience. Come for the anecdotes and the burlesque lust in our every turn of phrase, then get stretched out before you get home, because there’s gonna be some canoodlin’”.

In this playful conversation moderated by radio and television broadcaster Zan Rowe, Offerman and Mullally will give insights into how they have shaped their careers as multi-hyphenate artists separately, get candid on what it takes to collaborate as both creative partners and spouses as well as celebrate how their work intersects with their activism within the LGBTQIA+ community and across environmental issues.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally photographed by Emily Shur.

Mullally is best known creating the multi-award-winning role as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, and is currently appearing in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones,

She’s also appeared in Dicks: The Musical, Party Down, Reservation Dogs, Childrens’ Hospital, Parks and Recreation, and The Umbrella Academy.

Mullally has starred on Broadway in Grease, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Young Frankenstein, and Guys and Dolls, opposite Nathan Lane at Carnegie Hall. She has produced five records and toured the world with her band, Nancy And Beth.

Nick Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker known for his unforgettable turns as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation and the Emmy Award-winning performance as Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us.

He has written five New York Times bestselling books, including his latest, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play. His new book Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery will be released October 2025.

Recent and upcoming onscreen credits include Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Death by Lightning (Netflix), Civil War and Sovereign.

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper said, “Vivid Sydney continues to raise the bar each year and the addition of Nick and Megan to the 2025 program is a perfect example of the bold, world-class entertainment that sets this festival apart. This exclusive event will be a standout moment, giving comedy lovers even more reason to plan their trip to our Harbour City and experience everything we have to offer during Vivid Sydney.”

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini said, “We couldn’t let Vivid Sydney take place this year without treating visitors to a masterclass in comedy. Nick and Megan are one of the funniest couples alive, and this conversation is set to be equal parts unpredictable and hilarious. Bolstering Vivid Sydney 2025’s line-up alongside lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and the formidable Nigella Lawson, there really is something for everyone.”

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are the latest in Vivid Sydney’s Global Storyteller series – joining Martha Stewart in the 2025 program.

The series is designed to bring together the world’s brightest minds and creative leaders to provide new forms of creative exchange and interactive engagement.

Previous speakers include, pop culture sensations Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, comedic visionary Amy Poehler, local superstar Troye Sivan, and Hollywood trailblazers Baz Luhrmann and Spike Lee.

Tickets to Unscripted & Unfiltered with Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally available exclusively to Stan members from Thursday, 8 May followed by general release on sale from Friday, 9 May at 9.00am at vividsydney.com.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 23 May to Saturday 14 June.