Melbourne band Cry Club are coming to Cherry Bomb

Melbourne band Cry Club are heading off on an national tour and they’ll be at Cherry Bomb at Lucy’s Love Shack at the end of the month.

The queer bubblegum band’s God I’m Such A Mess tour will pull into the Perth venue on July 30th. They’ll be supported by BEXX and Tomas Ford’s project Bad Frenz Club.

Cry Club features Heather (they / them) on vocals, and Jono ( he / Him) on guitar.

They were originally meant to head off on tour at the beginning of June, but those covid-19 lockdowns keep making extra challenges.

Lock in 30th July for their new Perth date.

Tickets are on sale now.

