Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow books Perth stop

Australia’s most iconic comedy road trip is back on tour, delivering laughs from coast to coast and everywhere in between!

Featuring top-tier talent from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, this year’s comedy extravaganza is packed with big-name headliners, beloved comedy legends and the hottest new stars on the scene.

The line up heading to Perth includes Tom Ballard to host, Alex Ward, Danielle Walker, Harry Jun and Takashi Wakasugi.

Tom Ballard

Ballard is a well known identity in the comedy scene who tours regularly and is remembered for his stints of Triple J and hosting the ABC comedy show Tonightly.

Harry Jun, who is heading to the west coast, was recently highlighted on the festival’s YouTube channel.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into Perth’s Regal Theatre on Saturday 28 June 2025. Tickets are now on sale.