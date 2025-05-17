Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow books Perth stop

Culture

Australia’s most iconic comedy road trip is back on tour, delivering laughs from coast to coast and everywhere in between!

Featuring top-tier talent from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, this year’s comedy extravaganza is packed with big-name headliners, beloved comedy legends and the hottest new stars on the scene.

- Advertisement -

The line up heading to Perth includes Tom Ballard to host, Alex Ward, Danielle Walker, Harry Jun and Takashi Wakasugi.

Tom Ballard

Ballard is a well known identity in the comedy scene who tours regularly and is remembered for his stints of Triple J and hosting the ABC comedy show Tonightly.

Harry Jun, who is heading to the west coast, was recently highlighted on the festival’s YouTube channel.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into Perth’s Regal Theatre on Saturday 28 June 2025. Tickets are now on sale.

Latest

Culture

Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of Eurovision announcing role

0
He's been replaced with an equally fabulous spokesperson.
News

‘Better Apart’ is the latest music from Luca George

0
For their latest work the New Zealand artist has sought out like-minded collaborators from across the globe.
Culture

Eurovision check-in: Eurovision favourites share new tunes

0
Take a listen to new tunes from THE ROOP, Nemo, Käärijä and Baby Lasagna.
Culture

RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a bangin’ new tune

0
The Dutch producer and Australian singer are a perfect match.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of Eurovision announcing role

0
He's been replaced with an equally fabulous spokesperson.
News

‘Better Apart’ is the latest music from Luca George

0
For their latest work the New Zealand artist has sought out like-minded collaborators from across the globe.
Culture

Eurovision check-in: Eurovision favourites share new tunes

0
Take a listen to new tunes from THE ROOP, Nemo, Käärijä and Baby Lasagna.
Culture

RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a bangin’ new tune

0
The Dutch producer and Australian singer are a perfect match.
Culture

Arca’s got two new songs, listen to ‘Puta’ and ‘Sola’

0
The songs have been described as representing masculine and feminine energies.

Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of Eurovision announcing role

OUTinPerth -
He's been replaced with an equally fabulous spokesperson.
Read more

‘Better Apart’ is the latest music from Luca George

OUTinPerth -
For their latest work the New Zealand artist has sought out like-minded collaborators from across the globe.
Read more

Eurovision check-in: Eurovision favourites share new tunes

OUTinPerth -
Take a listen to new tunes from THE ROOP, Nemo, Käärijä and Baby Lasagna.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture