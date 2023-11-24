Melissa Etheridge returns for Australian tour in 2024

Rocker Melissa Etheridge will be back in Australia in 2024 and her national tour will begin in Perth.

Etheridge’s ‘I’m Not Broken’ tour follows her most recent release, 2021’s One Way Out, an album of tracks that she wrote earlier in her career but felt she couldn’t release at the time.

The show is sure to be filled with a selection of her most recent work, and the many hits she’s created over the decades.

Etheridge will head to Australia after playing a series of dates across the USA early in the new year.

The musician will be at The Riverside Theatre in Perth on 10th of May and will then head around the country for shows at Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on May 12th, followed by a date in Melbourne at The Forum on 15th May and a final show at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on 17th May.

Etheridge has been a regular visitor to Australia over the years and has a loyal following of fans.

When OUTinPerth chatted to Etheridge back in 2016 we agreed that she is the queen of the break-up song, and her career owed a lot to her loyal fans.

Etheridge said her long term success in the music game came down to the loyalty and support of her enthusiastic fans.

“They are very loyal and they take me into a very private part of their lives,” Etheredge said of her fans, “I share their lives, their memories and they take me into their most personal moments, I’m in their car, I got through their break-ups with them, I’m a big part of their lives and it means a lot to me.”

