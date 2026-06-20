Television comedy director James Burrows dies aged 85

James Burrows, the acclaimed television director who helmed every episode of Will & Grace, alongside directing episodes of many landmark comedy series, has died aged 85.

His long career saw him win numerous accolades, including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards, with their Lifetime Achievement honour bestowed upon him in 2015.

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Burrows was the director of every episode of Will & Grace throughout its original eight-season run, as well as its three-season revival. He also directed many episodes of comedy classics, including Friends, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Frasier, Mike & Molly, Taxi and The Bob Newhart Show.

James Burrows at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock).

He was the go-to director for launching new comedy series, and over his decades-long career he directed more than 50 pilot episodes. He was behind the camera for the first episodes of Dharma & Greg, 3rd Rock from the Sun, 2 Broke Girls, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and many more. His final work was directing the entire series of 2025’s Mid-Century Modern.

His family announced his passing to People magazine.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” they said.

“For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

“But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater – his kindness, generosity and unwavering belief in the people around him,” they continued.

“He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued and appreciated,” the statement read.

Tributes to the director have flooded in from the stars who worked with him, many of whom credit their fame and success to his creative influence.

“Burrows was a legend. An icon. A singular talent and a revolutionary in television. He brought laughter and love into more homes globally than any other TV director in history,” said Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

“Jimmy changed my life 28 years ago and has been in my life ever since. He had a dry sense of humour but exploded in laughter when he orchestrated comic moments that landed. I wanted his laughs most of all,” she said in a long tribute posted on social media.

Co-star Eric McCormack said Burrows was a giant of the television industry.

Friends actor Matt LeBlanc said Burrows was an “icon”.

“Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you,” LeBlanc shared.

Ted Danson, who found fame on the comedy series Cheers, said Burrows taught him what was funny, and what was not.

“Jimmy was my show business father, my mentor and my friend. For 11 years, his laughter taught me what was funny and what was not. Nothing made me happier than making him laugh. I can only imagine that there are thousands of actors who feel the same way,” he said.





