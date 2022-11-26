Mental Health sector and community shines at WA Mental Health Awards

Excellence in Western Australia’s mental health sector was showcased and celebrated last night with the WA Mental Health Awards ceremony.

The Awards, which are presented by the Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH), commend the individuals, organisations, groups and projects for outstanding contributions to the state’s mental health sector and for benefitting the wellbeing of the WA community during the 2021 calendar year.

The sold-out event at Pan Pacific Perth attracted a record crowd of 300 guests from the mental health and community sector, government including members of Parliament, the business and corporate community and the education sector.

WAAMH chief executive officer Taryn Harvey said it was an honour to host the Awards, with presenting support from major partner, the WA Mental Health Commission.

“We are pleased to once again host the WA Mental Health Awards and shine a light on the exceptional work and people around mental health in our sector and WA community,” Harvey said.

“The calibre of nominations has continued to be impressive and this year proved to be especially competitive across multiple categories.

“Our sector is full of quiet achievers who are passionate, and we feel it’s important to highlight their achievements, innovation and dedication which goes a long way to supporting and improving the mental health and wellbeing of Western Australians.”

A record number of almost 170 nominations were received across the nine categories which encompass achievements for people with lived experience of a mental health challenge as a consumer, carer or family member; people working or volunteering in the sector; innovation; prevention or promotion; diversity; the education sector; in the workplace and; in the media.

“We all have mental health – just like we have physical health – so it should be a priority for all individuals, communities and organisations,” Harvey said.

“A steady increase in nominations and guests attending the Awards ceremony and celebration in recent years suggests the importance of mental health for our overall wellbeing is becoming more common knowledge across the broader community.

“It’s been particularly great to see workplaces prioritise the staff mental health and that mental health is high on the agenda in the education sector, which adds to supporting and growing positive mental health where we live, learn, work and play.”

Here’s who picked up awards in the different categories.

Minister’s Award – presented by the Minister for Mental Health, the Honourable Amber-Jade Sanderson MLA

Lorraine Powell, Lived Experience Australia

Lived Experience Impact and Inspiration Award – presented by the WA Mental Health Commission

Anna Richards, Consumers of Mental Health WA

Mental Health Employee or Volunteer Excellence Award – presented by Act Belong Commit

Ann McGuire, Mental Health Matters 2

Innovation for Change Award – presented by Youth Focus

Care and Protection Service, by Ruah Legal Services

Prevention or Promotion Award – presented by Lifeline WA

The Living Room, Student Life, at The University of WA

Diversity Award – presented by Roshana Care Group

Strong and Resilient Program, by HelpingMinds

Mentally Healthy Workplace Award – presented by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA

Roy Hill

Mentally Healthy Education Award – presented by the Commission for Children and Young People WA

Westfield Park Primary School

Mental Health News Media Award – presented by WAAMH

Joined Up Films

