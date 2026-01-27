Michael Felix named City of Perth Citizen of the Year

Former Pride WA Chairperson Michael Felix has been named the City of Perth’s Citizen of the year.

On Australia Day over 70 people from 30 different countries took their oath of citizenship at the Perth Town Hall, and the city recognised local residents who have made a big impact.

Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds said the occasion reflected the City’s strong sense of community and shared belonging.

“Today is about welcoming people who are beginning a new chapter as Australian citizens and recognising the role they now play in shaping the future of our city,” Mr Reynolds said.

“To see people from so many different backgrounds come together in the Perth Town Hall is a powerful reminder of the diversity, openness and opportunity that defines our community.”

Michael Felix, who recently completed his terms as the Chairperson of Pride WA, was named Citizen of the Year.

Announcing the award the city noted that Michael has made a profound and lasting contribution to the local community, and Western Australia, through his leadership across Indigenous empowerment, LGBTQIA+ inclusion, mental health advocacy, homelessness support, and grassroots sport.

They noted that his work is defined by a blend of financial expertise, lived experience, and deep empathy that has strengthened organisations, elevated community voices, and created opportunities for people who are too often left behind.

Speaking to OUTinPerth Felix reflected on being bestowed with the honour.

“Being named the 2026 City of Perth Community Citizen of the Year was unexpected. The nomination itself came as a surprise, and being selected was incredibly humbling.

“This recognition reflects work that has always been collective. Much of what I have been able to contribute has come through the spaces, platforms, and trust created by community organisations and advocates. From co-chairing the successful Gay Games 2030 bid, to supporting community voices through the City of Perth advisory group and various state government reference groups, the consistent focus has been ensuring lived experience is at the table.

“Standing alongside advocates championing surrogacy reform and broader law reform, and working with regional and remote communities to strengthen engagement and advocate for access to essential services, has reinforced why this work matters. I do this because I care deeply about community and want to see practical outcomes delivered for people, regardless of who they are or their background.

“I am grateful for the leadership and encouragement of so many community champions,” Felix said. “This award belongs as much to the community as it does to any one individual, and I am proud to be part of that collective effort.”

Youth Citizen of the Year – Zac Cawdron was named Youth Citizen of the Year, Barbara Harris was named Senior Community Citizen of the Year, and the Active Citizenship (group or event) went to Friends of Kings Park.

Michael Felix’s Pride WA colleague Justin Barnes had also been nominated for this year’s award.

This year, the City also proudly presented the first City of Light Champion Award to local neighbourhood association, the City of Perth Western Residents (COPWR).

The new award recognises an individual or group whose dedication and leadership have delivered a significant and positive impact for the City of Perth community over the past year.

“The Community Citizen of the Year Awards recognise individuals and organisations whose commitment, generosity and leadership have helped make our city a better place to live,” Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds said.

“Each recipient, along with everyone who was nominated, represents the quiet dedication and community spirit that often happens behind the scenes but makes a lasting difference.”

“Our City is greatly enriched by people like Michael, Zac and Barbara, and by the collective impact of groups such as Friends of Kings Park and City of Perth Western Residents, whose work continues to support, inspire and connect others,” he said.

“This year, Council had the opportunity to directly nominate individuals and groups who have made a meaningful contribution at a local level, adding a new and important dimension to the awards.”