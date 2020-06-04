Michael Kirby announced as patron of Victorian Pride Centre

Former High Court judge, the Hon. Michael Kirby, has been revealed as the Organisational Patron of the Victorian Pride Centre (VPC).

The role of the Organisational Patron and Ambassadors is to raise the profile of the Victorian Pride Centre amongst the LGBTIQ+ community and the general population in Australia and internationally.

“I am excited to be involved with the Victorian Pride Centre (VPC) as Pride Organisation Patron,” Kirby said of the appointment.

“I congratulate VPC on creating a hub and a focus for LGBTIQ people in Melbourne, Victoria and Australia. Its potential to give leadership to the community in Victoria and to create links throughout Australia, is enormous.”

“We are grateful for the support of so many leading members of the Australian LGBTIQ community,” VPC Chair Jude Munro said.

We are proud of them and their many achievements and we, like them, are aiming high in our ambition for the Pride Centre.”

Kirby joins a slew of high profile LGBTIQ+ Australians who have signed on as ambassadors for the centre, including comedian Zoe Coombs Marr, Wiradjuri artist Brook Andrew, journalist Julie McCrossin, intersex & human rights advocate Tony Briffa, drag performer Courtney Act and writer Benjamin Law.

“For so long, our community – especially our elders and leaders – have been fighting for a safe, equal and inclusive Australia, and the opening Victorian Pride Centre is going to be a landmark milestone in that story and fight,” Law said.

In addition to the Ambassadors, the Pride Centre will be acknowledging and highlighting the groups and individuals that have supported the Centre’s development, including the members of their Community Reference Group, committees, working groups, volunteers, financial patrons, Cornerstone Supporters, Pride Club members and Founders Fund investors.

The Victorian Pride Centre is due to open in late 2020, in the heart of St Kilda.

