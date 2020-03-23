Miley Cyrus says she quit going to church because of gay friends

Singer Miley Cyrus has shared that she stopped going to church as a teenager because she realised it wasn’t a welcoming place for her LGBTIQ+ friends.

Cyrus shared her thoughts during a live Instagram chat with model Hailey Baldwin in which she said she was now considering how to “redesign my relationship with God.”

“I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies. I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too,” Cyrus said.

She continued on to say, “So I think now you telling me that I”m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality.”

Baldwin said her belief was that the church was a place for all people.

“I believe that Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life. I’ve always had a hard time with church making people feel excluded and not accepted and they can’t be apart of it because of what they believe in and who they love,” she said.

