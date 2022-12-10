Miss Chow’s introduce a ‘Bottomless Dim Sumday’

Popular Perth eatery Miss Chow’s is bringing in a ‘Bottomless Dim Sumday’ where you can enjoy an endless stream of fried rice, prawn crackers, salt and pepper quid and much more.

On Sundays for just $39.00 per person their Claremont and Whitfords venues will offer a menu filled with some of their most iconic dishes, including prawn crackers, salt and

pepper squid, BBQ pork buns, vegetarian spring rolls, a range of their famous dumplings, and their special fried rice.

Adele Pui Miss Chow’s Events Manager, and daughter of Miss Chow’s founder Jacquie Chan explained,

“All of our bottomless events in the past have been such a crowd pleaser. We wanted to give people the opportunity to enjoy the perks of bottomless dining, without the fuss of committing to a pre-purchased ticketed event.”

However, they do recommend booking ahead due to popularity.

The Bottomless Dim Sumday menu is available at the Whitfords and Claremont venues at Sunday lunchtime only. Fortunately, the allergen friendly venue can accommodate those with dietary requirements as well, offering vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options throughout the special menu.

OIP Staff, okay we made it through without making any jokes about it being bottomless.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.