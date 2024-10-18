Mitzi Gaynor, star of ‘South Pacific’, dies aged 93

Mitzi Gaynor, one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ has died aged 93. Gaynor is remembered for her lead role in the musical South Pacific.

The actor died of natural causes her passing announced in a statement from her longtime managers Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda.

“As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life,” they said. “Your love, support and appreciation meant so very much to her and was a sustaining gift in her life.”

Mitzi Gaynor at the Professional Dancers Society’s Annual Gypsy Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2016 (Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins)

Born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber, her parents were in the entertainment business. Her father was a violinist, cellist and musical director, while her mother was a dancer. Her father later remarried and their family moved to Los Angeles when she was eleven years old.

When she was 18 she was signed to a seven year contract with 20th Century Fox and she made her screen debut in the 1950 musical My Blue Heaven alongside Betty Grable and Dan Dailey. Studio executives liked her nickname of Mitzi, but insisted she change her surname.

Gaynor would go on to appear in many films including We’re Not Married (1952), Three Young Texans (1954) and the same year she appeared in There’s No Business Like Show Business alongside Ethel Mermann, Dan Dailey, Marilyn Monroe, Donald O’Connor and Johnnie Ray.

In 1956 she appeared in the musical film Anything Goes, and was teamed up with Frank Sinatra for 1957’s The Joker is Wild. But her most memorable role came in 1958 when she was cast as Ensign Nellie Forbush in the screen version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific.

Prior to casting Gaynor producers had considered stage legend Mary Martin, Doris Day and Elizabeth Taylor for the sought after role. Gaynor was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her performance.

After the success of South Pacific Gaynor made a few more film starring alongside David Niven, Yul Brynner, Noel Coward and Kirk Douglas in a variety of titles.

She spent the rest of her career as a cabaret singer, touring the world, recording albums, making many TV specials and finding success in Los Vegas.

From 1954 until his death in 2006, Gaynor was married to Jack Bean a former Hollywood agent who served as her manager and run a publicity firm.