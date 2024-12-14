Libby Mettam steps up campaign to ban puberty blockers for trans youth

Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam says Australia should follow the lead of the United Kingdom and immediately ban the use of puberty blockers in the treatment of youth gender dysphoria.

Earlier this week the UK government announced an indefinite ban on the use of the medications for the treatment of youth gender dysphoria, in an interview with The Australian Mettam called on Australia’s political leaders to do the same.

- Advertisement -

“I encourage all members of parliament and leaders in other jurisdictions just to simply put the ideology aside, look at the evidence and ask that question: in the face of all of this evidence, can we hand on heart say that the current treatments are in the best interests of our children? And if the answer is no, at least put a pause on those treatments and review those treatments,” she said.

“We must ensure that the treatment of children and young people with gender dysphoria is safe in the long term as well as the short term. And given the overwhelming body of evidence we’re seeing across the world, in the UK, in Europe, and the United States, we can no longer turn a blind eye to this.”

WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

Mettam has previously highlighted that a ban on transgender health care for under 18’s would be a central part of her pitch to be the next premier of Western Australia at the 2025 election.

The party leader has refused to meet with parents of transgender youth in her own electorate of Vasse who are concerned about her approach.

A spokesperson for federal health minster Mark Buttler told The Australian that the responsibility of gender services was at a state level, but medicines used in Australia were tightly monitored by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

“The TGA works, both independently and with international regulators, to analyse the latest evidence from clinical trials, follow-up studies, and other data sources relating to the safety of specific products,” they said.

A spokeswoman for WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the state had no immediate plans for a review of gender identity services but continued to monitor emerging best practice across the world.

“The decision to use puberty blockers is rare and not made lightly – it is a decision that is made between clinicians and families, after a comprehensive mental health and multidisciplinary team assessment,” she said.

They highlighted that WA’s Child and Adolescent Gender Health Service has been given an in-depth review in 2021.

Professor Ashleigh Lin, the head of AusPATH, the national Australian body for transgender health, said Australian’s approach was person-centred and used a multi-disciplinary approach.

“All the teams in Australia operate under a multi-disciplinary team practice, and there is thorough assessment of all children by medical and mental health professionals before they start on any medication,” Professor Lin told The Australian.

Professor Lin also said claims that teenagers are routinely being prescribed the medication with little consultation were not true.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au