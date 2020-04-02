Montaigne gets another shot for Australia at Eurovision 2021

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will not be going ahead this year, and the announcement left many artists wondering whether they’ll get a chance to represent for their country on the main stage.

The winner of Eurovision – Australia Decides – Montaigne – has revealed alongside SBS today that she will still get a chance to sing for Australia at next year’s competition.

“I’m so happy to receive this good news during such times,” Montaigne announced on Facebook.

“At home, we’ve started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our futures to each other and I got a good one that read, ‘You will be sharing great news with all the people you love’ – I’m so glad it came true.”

The young queer artist won Australia’s votes with her soaring pop tune Don’t Break Me, beating out the likes of Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan and Jack Vidgen earlier this year.

None of the songs submitted for Eurovision 2020 will be eligible for the competition, so Montaigne will have a year to work on a new tune ahead of the 2021 spectacular.

Montaigne will join a number of representatives who will get another chance in 2020, including artists from Belgium, Greece, Spain, the Netherlands and Georgia.

