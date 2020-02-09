Montaigne will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020

Montaigne will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020 with the tune Don’t Break Me.

“Ecstatic, euphoric, energetic.” is how Montaigne described the experience after being announced the winner.

“It’s really exciting for me. I was quite nervous because I was nervous about being nervous, because that might affect my signing while I do something different,” she said.

“I don’t know if I sung the song perfectly, but I think I did a pretty good job.”

It’s the second year Australia has decided who it’s representative will be via a public voting process. Previous artists who have represented Australia include Dami Im, Guy Sebastian, Isaiah Firebrace, Jessica Mauboy and last year’s hope Kate Miller-Heidke.

In the five years that Australia has been in the competition we have always scored a place in the final, but Dami Im is the closest we’ve come to winning, she placed second in 2016. Australia’s poorest showing was from Jessica Mauboy who came 12th in the competition in 2017.

Montaigne will head to Rotterdam in The Netherlands to participate in the international song contest in May.

OIP Staff