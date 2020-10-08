Moonlight Cinema returns for 25th season of summer films

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin



After a winter spent largely indoors, the return of Moonlight Cinema for another summer of picnics, friends, family and films is a welcomed announcement.

Celebrating 25 years of open-air cinematic splendor, Australia’s favourite and biggest outdoor cinema is set to return to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Moonlight Cinema’s summer of film fun will run from November 2020 – April 2021, with exact season dates for each city announced in the coming weeks.

This season, Moonlight Cinemas will roll out a range of initiatives at each site in line with local health guidelines and recommendations including venue capacity. The enhanced guest experience will evolve to include COVID-safety marshals, social distancing measures, increased hygiene facilities and contactless payment to offer peace of mind for all Moonlight guests.

Taking place in sprawling parklands and with tailored measures set up to ensure cleanliness and comfort, movie-lovers can return to Moonlight with confidence to enjoy green parklands, balmy summer sunsets and unforgettable quality time with loved ones. More than a movie experience, Moonlight is an opportunity to kick back in the outdoors and relish in the summer vibes.

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks, season dates drop soon and the December program goes live in November.

Source: Media Release

