More than 30 years after his death – a new Arthur Russell album

Innovative musician Arthur Russell died of an AIDS related illness in 1992, he is considered to be one of the pioneers of underground dance and experimental music.

Russell began his career in the late 1970s, where he was part of New York’s downtown music scene, collaborating with the likes of Allen Ginsberg, Phillip Glass and David Byrne. He was a multi-instrumentalist, playing cello, guitar, and keyboards, and his unique sound blended elements of disco, folk, and classical music.

In 1982, Russell released his first album, 24→24 Music, which was a mix of experimental pop and dance music. He went on to release several more albums, including World of Echo, which was praised for its innovative use of layered vocals and echoed sound effects.

Throughout his career, Russell also worked as a producer and collaborated with a diverse range of artists such as Nirosta Steel, Elodie Lauten, and Peter Zummo. He was also heavily involved in the New York club scene, where he performed live shows and created dance remixes.

He was a prolific creator of music, but also a noted perfectionist, and much of his output has never been released commercially. Now more than three decades after his death a new album is on its way.

Rough Trade Records in partnership with Audika Records have announced Picture of Bunny Rabbit, a new album of previously unreleased World Of Echo era material that was recorded in 1985/86.

Picture of Bunny Rabbit features nine previously unreleased performances from this era compiled from completed masters culled from two unique test pressings, including one, dated 9/15/85 by Arthur, provided by his mother and sister.

A further four tracks were discovered in his tape archive. The track listing includes an exceptional and dramatic solo recording of In The Light of a Miracle and the enigmatic title instrumental Picture of Bunny Rabbit, written especially for a friends pet rabbit.

The bulk of the material was recorded with engineer Eric Liljestrand at Battery Sound Studios, New York, which was located directly opposite the World Trade Center and at Arthur’s apartment studio in the East Village.

Arthur Russell was diagnosed with HIV in 1986, that same year he released his album World of Echo, the first and only solo album issued during his lifetime.

Arthur’s final years were filled with a renewed commitment to creativity and unceasing live and recording work. He regularly performed the World of Echo material and incorporated several of its compositions in collaborations with choreographers active in New York’s innovative dance community.

Arthur worked closely with Diane Madden, Allison Salzinger, Stephanie Woodard and John Bernd, usually playing his cello and effects boxes off stage as the choreographers’ pieces were performed. In 1993 Arthur posthumously received a prestigious Bessie Composer Award for his work in the dance world.

Arthur Russell – Picture Of Bunny Rabbit reissue is out June 23rd via Rough Trade Records / Remote Control Records

