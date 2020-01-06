Moses Sumney releases new tune ‘Me in 20 Years’

Musician Moses Sumney has released another astoundingly good tune from his forthcoming album græ. Me in 20 Years is the third tune to be released from the project.

The heartbreaking and haunting tune features Sumney’s soaring vocals and an atmospheric soundscape. The epic tune is sonically intriguing and builds to a mighty crescendo, like a crashing wave it ends with a mellow moment.

Sumney’s new album græ will be released in two parts, the first part due digitally in February of 2020, with the second part, as well as the physical album, due May 15th.

The album is a conceptual patchwork about greyness and expands upon the sonic universe built in Sumney’s critically-acclaimed debut LP Aromanticism and subsequent EP Black In Deep Red, 2014.

Take a listen to the tune,

