Moses Sumney shares video for new tune ‘Cut Me’

Moses Sumney has shared his video for his latest tune Cut Me, the song features on his new album grae which is being released in two parts.

The first half of the album is out now, while the second half will be released in May. Sumney has described the albums as a conceptual patchwork about greyness.

It expands upon the sonic universe built in Sumney’s critically-acclaimed debut LP Aromanticism and subsequent EP Black In Deep Red, which came out in 2014. Sumney has also been a featured vocalist with the The Cinematic Orchestra.

For the third single off the album Sumney stepped into the director’s chair and took control of the making of the video.

