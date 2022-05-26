MUNA drop dancey breakup anthem ‘Home By Now’

With less than a month before their highly anticipated and career-defining self-titled album is out into the world, Los Angeles-based trio MUNA – composed of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin – have today released new single Home By Now.

Gavin spoke of the new single, saying, “Home By Now is the song on the record that we feel might be closest to our first album in that it’s a dance song with brutal lyrics and an emo bridge.”

“It’s a breakup song that’s a bit more full of longing and doubt than Anything But Me. While a lot of this album does seem to be about trusting my instincts, this song acknowledges the pain of not knowing if I left a relationship that I was meant to be in.”

Previous singles like Silk Chiffon and Anything But Me have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter but it was Kind Of Girl, released last month, that well and truly signaled MUNA had arrived.

MUNA promise that the band’s self-titled third album, musters their unique powers to break through the existential muck and transport you, suddenly, into a room where everything is possible — a place where the disco ball’s never stopped throwing sparkles on the walls, where you can sweat and cry and lie down on the floor and make out with whoever, where vulnerability in the presence of those who love you can make you feel momentarily bulletproof, and self-consciousness only sharpens the swell of joy.

Home By Now is out now.

Image: Isaac Schneider

