Music superstars and world leaders join Global Pride digital lineup

As Pride Month dawns in various nations around the globe, LGBTIQ+ communities around the world are coming together online to celebrate in a world of physical distancing.

Global Pride was launched by a coalition of over 1,500 international Pride organisations and networks, and this year’s marathon 24-hour celebrations are shaping up to be something spectacular.

Kristine Garina, President of European Pride Organisation Association, says every Pride organiser in the world has a story of someone whose life was changed by Pride.

“With so many Prides being cancelled or postponed, as organisers we felt we had a responsibility to come together and deliver Pride online. We’re tremendously excited for the potential for Global Pride to bring people together in the biggest Pride there has ever been,” Garina said.

Sydney Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger adds that these celebrations have the potential to reach millions across the planet.

“We want it to be truly global, including a spectacular online showcase of the Asia-Pacific’s best LGBTQI talent, and giving the world an inspiring and informative window into our rights in the region.”

“That’s why Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, in conjunction with Brisbane Pride, Melbourne’s Midsumma, Auckland Pride and Wellington Pride, is coordinating content in the Asia-Pacific. There’s still time for Prides and other LGBTQI organisations, inspiring speakers and sensational talent to join in with Global Pride.”

Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Thelma Houston, Dixie Chicks, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and have been revealed as just some of the international stars who’ll be showing their Pride online.

Joining these musical sensations will be Carlos Alvarado Quesada – President of Costa Rica – the latest nation to enact marriage equality, Prime Ministers Erna Solberg and Xavier Bettel of Norway and Luxembourg respectively, and the world’s only openly gay prince, Manvendra Singh Gohil of India.

Stay tuned for more updates as the team continue to add to the lineup until the main event.

Global Pride will be held on Sunday 27th June. For more information, head to globalpride2020.org

