‘Muster Dogs’: ABC’s most adorable series set to return

Lifestyle

After fetching a 2025 Logie Award for Best Structured Reality Program, Muster Dogs is set to return with two new series.

The ABC has announced Muster Dogs will return for a fourth season, while Muster Dogs Where Are They Now will take a look back at past characters for a second time.

The reality series follows up-and-coming trainers as they’re challenged to raise a puppy into a paddock-ready working dog in just 12 months.

Hosted by Lisa Millar, season four will put a new twist on the experiment, shifting the spotlight to the trainers as well as the canines.

Muster Dogs has had an impressive rise on the global stage, securing broadcast and streaming deals with major platforms and networks around the world; seasons can currently be viewed in over 95 countries via platforms including the BBC, Netflix and Prime Video.

Muster Dogs is a true Australian success story with global appeal, tapping into something both authentic and universally engaging,” said Head of ABC Commercial, Jessica Ellis.

“The international uptake of the format and finished series, combined with a smart licensing strategy, is a testament to the show’s unique charm and broad marketability.”

New Muster Dogs is coming to ABC in 2026. Seasons 1 – 3 and Where Are They Now are currently available on ABC iView.

