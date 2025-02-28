Mystery surrounds the death of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman

Actor Gene Hackman, his wife betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs, were found deceased by maintenance workers who arrived at that Santa Fe, New Mexico home for routine work on Thursday.

Police are now investigating the cause of death for Hackman who was 93, and his wife was 65. Police have revealed that the couple most likely passed away some time ago.

- Advertisement -

Hackman’s body was reportedly found in the home’s mudroom entry, with indications he may have fallen, while Arakawa’s body was discovered in the bathroom. Prescription pills were reportedly found near her body and scattered throughout the bedroom.

Hackman was an acclaimed actor and a Hollywood draw card for decades, but in 2004 he announced his professional retirement leaving behind an impressive catalog of films.

GENE HACKMAN at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton. 19JAN2003. Paul Smith / Featureflash

Hackman had no shortage of memorable roles, from Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luther to the inspiring Reverend Scott in The Poseidon Adventure, he had a breakout role as Popeye Doyle in The French Connection, and memorably donned drag for The Birdcage.

Hackman always had an interest in acting, but his professional work came after a career in the military. He left home at sixteen and lied about his age to enlist in the US Marine Corps where he served as a radio operator spending time stationed in China, Japan and Hawaii.

In the mid-1950s he joined the Pasadena Playhouse, here he and classmate Dustin Hoffman were voted least likely to succeed in the acting game. They both later moved to New York to try and make it on Broadway, actor Robert Duval was also one of their flatmates during this time.

My the mid-1960s he was working on stage in New York and starting to pick up film and television work. Hackman was originally cast as Mr. Robinson in Mike Nichols The Graduate, but he was fired after two weeks of rehearsals after it was decided he looked too young for the role.

He received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role as Beck Barrow in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, but his big breakthrough came in 1971 with The French Connection.

The Poseidon Adventure, The Conversation, Hoosiers, Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, The Firm, Wyatt Earp, The Quick and the Dead, Crimson Tide, Get Short, and Absolute Power are just a few of the memorable films he starred in over the decades.

But for a generation of filmgoers he will be remembered as Lex Luthur, Superman’s enemy in three films that came out from the late 1970’s until the mid-1980s.

His passing as drawn a wide range of tributes from friends and colleagues.

Barbra Streisand who appeared alongside Hackman in 1981’s All Night Long described him as an incredible actor.

“Gene Hackman was an incredible actor. He lived a long life and left an amazing legacy. May he rest in peace,” she wrote alongside an image of them acting together.

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in The Conversation also had high praise.

‘The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity,’ he said in an Instagram post.

Clint Eastwood, who directed Unforgiven also released a statement saying, “There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much.”

Lathan Lane who worked alongside Hackman in The Birdcage gave a statement to EW where he reflected on their time working together.

“Gene Hackman was my favorite actor, as I think I told him every day we worked together on The Birdcage,” Lane told EW. “Getting to watch him up close it was easy to see why he was one of our greatest. You could never catch him acting. Simple and true, thoughtful and soulful, with just a hint of danger.”

He continued, “He was as brilliant in comedy as he was in drama and thankfully his film legacy will live on forever. It was a tremendous privilege to get to share the screen with him and remains one of my fondest memories. Rest in peace. Mr. Hackman.”