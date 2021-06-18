Natalie Imbruglia announces her new album ‘Firebird’

New album Firebird was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more, touching on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Natalie’s newfound sense of confidence.

In contrast, the album was almost entirely recorded in lockdown, produced remotely by Natalie and My Riot with additional production from Albert Hammond Jr, Gus Oberg (The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jnr) and Romeo Stodart (Magic Numbers).

Discussing the album, Natalie says the creation of the album came after a long period of writer’s block.

“Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place. Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville.

“With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me. It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

Imbruglia’s career started with a massive hit back in 1997, her cover of Ednaswap’s song Torn came with an iconic video that was on constant rotation on music video channels. SInce then she’s released five albums that have been adored by fans.

Her most recent release was the 2015 record Male which saw her covering songs that were made famous by male singers.

Take a look at the video for Build It Better.

