Nation-wide protests expected over Queensland trans healthcare decision

Rallies will be held in cities and towns across Australia on Saturday in support of transgender youth following the Queensland government launching an investigation into gender affirming healthcare practices.

Cairns, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Perth, Adelaide, Wollongong, Newcastle, Broome, Geelong, Ballarat, Wagga Wagga, Shepparton, Busselton, Armidale, Merimbula and Lismore will all host events.

The Perth event will be held in the Northbridge Piazza at 4pm on Saturday afternoon and has been organised by local group Queer Liberation Boorloo.

Jackie Turner, Director of the Trans Justice Project, who have coordinated the events, said the decisions from the Queensland government are politically motivated.

“Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy is a politically motivated attack that undermines the right of trans youth to grow up happy, healthy, and with the freedom to be themselves.”

“This Saturday we are taking to the streets all over the continent to call on the Queensland government to reinstate care for trans youth and make gender-affirming care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it.”

The Queensland government announced it would hold an inquiry after concerns were raised over the treatment of patients at a Cairns based state medical centre with accusations that correct protocols were not followed, including allegations that youth were treated without parental consent.

“Governments cannot be allowed to ban vital, evidence-based healthcare solely on the basis of their political beliefs,” said Jackie Turner.

Matt, a 16-year-old patient of the Cairns Sexual Health Service has spoken out about his experience at the clinic and said the treatment he received was life changing.

“Accessing gender affirming treatment two years ago changed my life. I’m settled in my life, I’m settled in my body, and I’m a better person for accessing the treatment I needed.” he said.

Peak medical bodies including The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Australian Medical Association Queensland, and senior members of the The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners have condemned the ban and warned that denying vital medical care to trans youth could have devastating consequences.

The federal government has subsequently asked the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to undertake a comprehensive review of the Australian Standards of Care and Treatment Guidelines for Trans and Gender Diverse Children and Adolescents in Australia.

Federal health minister Mark Butler has suggested that the Queensland government could be halted until the findings of the federal review are delivered, but Premier David Chrisafulli has vowed to move forward with the state-based action.