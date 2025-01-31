National Day of Action for Trans Youth on 8th February

Trans and gender diverse people, their families, and loved ones have announced a national day of action describing it as a moment to stand up against the Queensland Liberal National Party’s “attacks on trans youth health care.”

The day of action, organised by the Trans Justice Project, will take place on 8th February with rallies being registered across the country.

The rallies will demand that Queensland overturn its ban on hormone therapy for trans young people, and call on the government to support a plan to make gender-affirming care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it.

Jackie Turner, Project Director at the Trans Justice Project.

Jackie Turner, Trans Justice Project Director, said the recent moves by the Queensland government are politically motivated.



“The banning of hormone therapy is a politically motivated attack that undermines the right of trans youth to grow up happy, healthy, and with the freedom to be themselves”

“Growing up or raising a family is hard enough without having to deal with political attacks from adults who have made careers out of opposing equality and inclusion.”

“This issue affects all of us. Governments cannot be allowed to ban vital, evidence-based healthcare solely on the basis of their political beliefs.” Turner said.

“We are calling on the public to stand in solidarity with us by joining our day of action, sharing the rallies, and speaking up for our community.”

In Perth the rally is being organised by Queer Liberation Boorloo – Perth, and will take place at the Northbridge Piazza at 4pm.