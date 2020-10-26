Need some new music in your life, check out the new releases

Fresh Tracks

Each week OUTinPerth is sent a mountain of media releases about new tunes. We went through most of the ones that arrived in the last week and wrote a one line review for each. If you’re after some new music, maybe some of these will satisfy your desires. There all in a Spotify playlist too.

HOFFEY & Vincent – Good Things are Coming a nice slice of laid back summer house.

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks – Half Frozen Beer local folk merchants deliver a laconic tune that paints a beautiful picture of a lazy afternoon.

Keaton Henson – Ambulance gorgeous song of plucked guitar and delicate vocals.

SMERZ – I Don’t Talk About That Much manic electronic sounds that build into a thumping trance.

Midnight Sister – Doctor Says engaging mix of blues guitar and piano, orchestra and soaring vocals, reminiscent of many 60’s classics.

Wallows – Dig What You Dug a tune from the band’s new EP, upbeat with 60’s influences.

CLYPSO – Storm tropical sounds, quirky vocals, brimming with cuteness, this is totally addictive – rewind.

YB – Waiting from Brisbane this is pretty funky and has some dreamy vocals.

Tigerlily featuring Aydan – You, Me & Tequila You might know Aydan Califiore from The Voice and YTT, here he delivers a reasonable tune.

There’s a Tuesday – Amsterdam a classic sounding indie single, good for a summer drive.

Selfless Orchestra – Time is a Flower epic and beautiful, clocking in a 8-minutes this song is giant.

Market – Show It funky and laid back lo-fi bedroom pop.

Fascinator – Beyoglu skip the original track and check out the remixes, bizarrely odd and wonderful.

Tame Impala – Borderline (Blood Orange Remix) Dev Hynes drops some magic over this tune and turns it into a hazy jam.

GUM – Airwalkin super-funky retro vibes with killer beats and guitars.

Bambi – Elan Vital it’s like a symphony orchestra hanging out with an Atari – quite pretty.

Cat & Calmell – Dumbshit an ode to doing dumb shit in your youth, an slow anthem for youth.

Club Crush – Domino serious 80’s vibes, makes us scream Wa Wa Nee.

Taylor Roche – Never Like That sweet feel good song that showcases impressive vocals.

Antiboy – Paradise a posthumous release from Australian Harry Haines, an intriguing mix of rock and breakbeat.

Animal Ventura – All the Love We Knew relaxing tune filled with strumming guitars and beach vibes.

Yukio – Make It Better it takes a while to get going, but it’s quite lovely once it ramps up.

Skullcrusher – Farm with a name like Skullcrusher you’d expect a very different sound, this is tingly folk magic.

KSI featuring Craig David and Digital Farm Animals – Is it really love instantly catchy

Cold Hands Warm Heart – Quartz a sprawling 9 minute experimental jazz opus to the environment.

Flowidus – By Your Side this d&b track is huge at the moment, perfect mix of beats and vocals.

Sycco featuring RIZ LA VIE – Dribble (Remix) layered and intriguing sound, we quite like this one.

Luluc – All the Pretty Scenery sweet vocals and subtle guitars, the lyrics are quite meaningful.

PVA- Talks (Mura Masa Dub) it sounds like an angry computer at the beginning but once the other sounds hit, it’s bliss.

