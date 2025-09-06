Netflix shares the trailer for upcoming series ‘Boots’

Get your first look at the upcoming Netflix series Boots. The new drama is inspired by The Pink Marine, the autobiography of former US marine Greg Cope White.

The eight part series will arrive on Netflix on 9th October and will star Miles Heizer who previous appeared in Parenthood and 13 Reasons Why.

The coming-of-age tale follows Cameron Cope (played by Heizer) who is described as being directionless in life, and very much in-the-closet when it comes to his sexuality. He’s joined by best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they head to boot camp to train as marines.

Together Cameron, Ray and a whole bunch of new recruits will navigate the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

The show is described as one that is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.

Vera Farmiga appears as Cameron’s mother, while Max Parker will play a character called Sgt. Sullivan. Parker is best known for is time on the British soap Emmerdale, and for playing King Henry in the Netflix series Blood, Sex and Royalty.

The series has had a long journey in getting to the screen. It was initially called The Corps and began filming early 2023 but production was halted for the US writer’s strike.

After almost a year the show went back in to production and completed it’s filming. The series was predominately filmed around New Orleans.

The show will have eight episodes titled Bullseye, Love is a Battlefield, Sink or Swim, The Black Sands of Iwo Jima, The Buddy System, The Crucible, The Pink Marine and The Things We Carry.