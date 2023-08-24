New drama series ‘Fellow Travelers’ comes to Paramount+ in October

New drama series Fellow Travelers will begin streaming on Paramount+ from 28th October.

The upcoming mini-series stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

It’s based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name that centres of a decades long romance between two men against the backdrop of American politics. The book has been adapted for the screen by Ron Nyswaner who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film Philadelphia and wrote the adaptation of My Policeman.

The two men meet at the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s.

The relationship passes through the Vietnam protests of the 1960s, the disco hedonism on the 1970s, and into the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, while Bailey takes on the role of Tim Laughlin.

Allison Williams who played Marnie in Girls, Broadway star Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache and Chris Bauer (The Wire) are also in the cast.

Bomer is best known for his roles in The Normal Heart, American Horror Story and The Boys in the Band. While Bailey is recognised as for his role in the popular series Bridgerton.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Bailey shared how he has always wanted to appear in a sweeping gay love story.

Bringing Mallon’s novel to the screen has been a long term project for screen writer Nyswaner.

“The story had been marinating with Ron for a solid decade before I ever came on board,” Bomer told Banity Fair. “Ron had an almost religious zeal about this project, this world, and these characters that just washed over everyone involved, and made it the profound experience that it was.”

Take a look at the full trailer.

