New event Queer Carnivale is coming to The Rechabite this November

Queer Carnivale is a mini arts festival featuring queer artists from Boorloo/Perth that happens for the first time this year on 18 November, smack bang in the middle of Pride month.

Presenting music, drag, DJ, poetry, an arts fair, live art creation, face painting and more, Queer Carnivale is a celebration of the diversity of queer arts and culture, and everyone is invited.

“We put on events in safe spaces for LGBTIQ+ folk and we just love it when the whole community comes along to enjoy the show,” said musician, Cecilia (pictured), who is the driving force behind Queer Carnivale.

“I can’t wait to share the stage with the other performers on the night, and I’m so looking forward to seeing all of your cute faces. It’s going to be epic.”

The other half of the creative team behind Queer Carnivale is trans woman and music manager/journalist, Andrea Thompson.

“When I first met Cecilia she told me that she would rather risk losing her life than live in fear while walking through the streets of her hometown,” Andrea said. “That’s stayed with me and inspired me to live my life as a trans woman in plain sight, never taking a backward step.

“Queer Carnivale is a way of giving back to our community and of living proud, visible and valued lives. It’s also going to be a unique and diverse night, for all. I just can’t wait for the whole thing!”

Queer Carnivale will feature music from Cecilia, Grunge Barbie, Queency and Matriacappella Party. DJ Dallas Dickson will keep the dancefloor filled all night long and MC Justin Sider will keep the party moving and deliver a drag show. Organisers reveal there will also be secret debut drag performance and poetry from the one and only, up and coming Andy Kenny.

Tickets are available from Megatix.

