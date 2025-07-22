New grant program aims to create more opportunities for community sport

The Cook Government has announced a new program supporting partnerships between community sporting groups and schools to better use and upgrade existing facilities.

The Community Use of School Sporting Facilities (CUSSF) Program aims to make community sport more inclusive and accessible, and create a stronger sense of community.

The State Government has confirmed the CUSSF Program will commit $10 million to support upgrades and improved resources for courts, ovals and sports halls, while connecting community groups with schools providing these spaces.

The program has so far awarded over $1.5 million in grants to 44 schools across eight different sporting codes, providing upgrades for local facilities, equipment and school resources.

Minister for Sport and Recreation, Rita Saffioti, says the WA Government is determined to make sport and recreational activities more accessible to all Western Australians.

“By strengthening the ties between schools and sporting clubs through this program, we’re creating more opportunities to do just that,” Minister Saffioti said.

Rita Saffioti, Minister for Sport and Recreation

“The Community Use of School Sporting Facilities Program is an investment by the WA Government – an investment in community sports, an investment in education, and an investment in our kids.

“We’re proud to be supporting local schools and sports clubs across Western Australia, and these upgrades will ensure our communities are set up for sporting success in the future.”

Education Minister Sabine Winton says the funding “deepens the relationship between schools and sporting clubs and supports the kind of connected communities we all want to see.”

“Whether it’s a weekend netball match or after-school football training, school grounds are where memories are made and friendships are formed,” Minister Winton added.

“By investing in shared school facilities, we’re strengthening not just our education system but the fabric of our communities.

The Cook Government continues to develop the CUSSF Program in consideration of community needs and will be seeking expressions of interest from schools to gauge interest in sports lighting infrastructure.