New ‘Heartstopper’ trailer shows Nick’s coming out challenge

A new trailer for the second series of the popular Netflix show Heartstopper has revealed that one of the plots in the upcoming series revolves around Nick’s decision to come out to other people.

While the first series showed Charlie and Nick’s journey of attraction and falling in love, the second series follows them as their relationship develops and they begin to let other people in their lives know.

The clip opens up with Nick shouting “I’ve got a boyfriend” to close friends Issac and Tao.

In an interview with Radio Times writer Alice Osman discussed what’s in store for the new season.

Osman said the new series dives deeper into the many relationships between the different characters. There’s lots going on between Nick and Charlie, but the series also follows the budding romance between Tara and Darcy, and Tao’s relationship with Elle.

“I don’t want Heartstopper to be the same every season. I want each season to feel like an evolution, to tackle new ideas and themes, and for us to see the characters changing and growing, while also preserving the hopeful heart of Heartstopper.

“In season two, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future. They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions.” Osman said.

The show returns to Netflix on 3rd August.

