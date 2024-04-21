Concert tour will celebrate Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’

Over 50 years Mike Oldfield has created music that covers many genres, including ambient, folk, new age and pop.

One of his best-known works is his 1973 debut album Tubular Bells. Made up of mostly instrumental tracks it was a surprise success. The album was made up of two giant tracks, one on each side of the LP with different movements within each.

It was the very first album put out on Richard Branson’s Virgin Records label.

The music got more exposure when it was used in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist.

Oldfield has revisited the world of Tubular Bells many times throughout his career.



In 1992 he created a follow up album Tubular Bells II, and the following year brought out a more dance orientated Tubular Bells III. As the end of the millennium approached, he brought out The Millenium Bell.

For the album’s 30th anniversary Oldfield rerecorded the original album using modern technology, and for its 50th celebration another version came out with rare mixes and previously unreleased material.

One of the most uplifting tracks on the album features an MC announcing the different instruments featured in the track. The original recording featured singer-songwriter Vivian Stanshall, but later versions have included the voices of Alan Rickman, Billy Connolly and John Cleese.

Tubular Bells live performance from 1979.

To celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary a new live show was put together, and after a successful European tour it’s heading down under.

The Gold Anniversary of Oldfield’s trailblazing magnum-opus will be performed by an expansive live group, featuring and arranged by the composer’s long-term collaborator, Robin A Smith.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells 2 and 3 including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The concert will see Tubular Bells performed in full, with further Oldfield compositions, including Moonlight Shadow, To France, Family Man and excerpts from Ommadawn.

Mike Oldfield himself will not appear at these performances, but audiences will get to enjoy his very memorable music. The now 70-year-old musician announced his retirement from recording and touring in 2023.

If you’re interested in checking out Oldfield’s back catalogue he’s got 26 albums under his belt.

Thursday Aug 1 – Bruce Mason Centre, New Zealand

Saturday Aug 3 – State Theatre, Sydney

Sunday Aug 4 – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Wednesday Aug 7 – Art House, Wyong

Thursday Aug 8 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Friday Aug 9 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Saturday Aug 10 – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Sunday Aug 11 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday Aug 14 – Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra

Thursday Aug 15 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday Aug 16 – The Playhouse Theatre, Geelong

Saturday Aug 17 – Palais Theatre, St Kilda Melbourne

Sunday Aug 18 – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Monday Aug 19 – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston

Wednesday Aug 21 – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Friday Aug 23 – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre***

Saturday Aug 24 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets go on sale Monday 29th April 9am AWST. Head to DRW Entertainment.