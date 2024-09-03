Search
New “Heartstopper’ video podcast goes behind the scenes of the new series

Culture

A new video post cast hosted by drag star Tia Kofi goes behind the scenes of the upcoming third season of the hit TV show Heartstopper.

Promising to be filled with ‘Behind the scenes tea” and “gossip”, the first episode features the stars of the show Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

The actors who play teenagers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring respectively say the show’s third season includes a lot of sex, and some darker themes.

Locke says the new series touches on eating disorders and mental health issues, as well as including some swearing not seen in previous series.

The podcast episodes were filmed while the team were still deep in production back in 2023, and the cast explained that they were excited about the journey the characters go on in the new series. Locke said while the couple’s relationship develops, his character’s sister Tori really gets to shine this season too.

Take look at what they have to say about the new series.

Heartstopper returns to Netlix on October 3. Based on the comics written by Alice Oseman the series has been a huge success for Netflix and made stars out of cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft and Yasmin Finney.

