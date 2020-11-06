New LGBTIQA+ online radio station launching in Perth

Radio Media Pty Ltd is launching Perth’s very own LGBTIQA+ online radio station. It goes live tonight, Friday 6th November, at 6pm.

DRN1 United Radio aims to bring community & supporters together with a brand new online radio station wholly dedicated to WA’s LGBTQIA+ communities.

“We as a media company believe that our commitment is to serve the community,” DRN1 United Radio’s Russell Harrower said in a statement.

“Be it independent artists or local community events DRN1.com.au has supported Perth’s community since August 2019.”

In July 2020 Radio Media announced Pride In July, an online virtual event raising money for the WA AIDS Council, their first community project with Swish Eveready and Gilette.

“The support of the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with emails and phone calls of support.”

DRN1 United Launches at 6pm today, Friday 6th November. You can tune in via iOS app, Android’s TuneIn Radio app or DRN1.com.au.

