New look at ‘The Traitors’ reboot ahead of August premiere

The Australian version of the global reality phenomenon The Traitors is returning soon with a killer new look.

Building on the smash-hit success of the US and UK series, hosted by the charismatic Alan Cumming and Claudia Winkleman respectively, Australia is hoping to make a big splash with new host Gretel Killeen and a star-studded cast.

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Once Gretel selects her Traitors to hide in plain sight, it is up to the ‘Faithfuls’ to work out who they can trust… before their fate is sealed.

Joining Gretel at the Round Table are famous faces from some of Australia’s biggest reality shows, including Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Cosima De Vito from Australian Idol, Gamble Breaux from The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Krissy Marsh from The Real Housewives of Sydney, Kween Kong and Rhys Nicholson from Drag Race Down Under, Shane Gould, Kirby Bentley, Henry Nicholson and AJ Antonios from Australian Survivor, Keira Maguire and Alex Nation from The Bachelor, and Cam Merchant from Married At First Sight.

Also entering Gretel’s manor are Rachael Evren and Claudia Bonifazio from Love Island Australia, Josh Packham and Luke Packham from Love Island Australia and The Block, Alvin Quah from MasterChef Australia, Manaaki Hoepo from Aussie Shore, Tully Smyth from Big Brother, Lawson Mahoney from Made In Bondi, and musician Rob Farnham, son of Aussie music legend John Farnham.

They have faced some of the toughest challenges reality TV has thrown their way, but nothing has prepared them for what’s in store inside Gretel’s manor.

Get your first look at the Round Table below. The Traitors premieres Tuesday, 4 August on 10.