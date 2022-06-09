New record label Tomboi will focus on Women, LGBTIQA+ artists and POC

A new Australian record label has launched, Tomboi Records aims to fill a huge gap in the music industry by focusing on emerging and established women, LGBTQIA+ and People of Colour (POC) artists.

Launching with six artists on the roster, this Naarm/ Melbourne-based independent record label is one of the first of its kind in the world, making it their mission to be a safe label for all peoples signed and working with them.

Founder and CEO, Alexis Benedict, is seasoned in the music industry with 25 years of experience in self-management, production, performance, writing and recording.

Identifying as a non-binary person who has experienced first-hand and watched fellow artists in the industry receive a lack of support and endure discrimination due to their gender, colour, disability and sexual orientation, Benedict felt it was time to take a stand.

“We are here to start a new safe space in the music industry and shake it up a little! We are the first record label in the world created to be specifically a safe label for Women, LGBTQIAplus and POC in music and beyond and we are so excited to bring incredible artists to light and let them shine the best way we know how.

“Our hope is that other teams can adopt this approach that we do and see that there is a gap in the industry and it is a must for real change and to genuinely create inclusive elements to the music industry” Benedict said.

The label has already signed several artists to their roser including queer black electro-pop/ alt artist Lion; emotive alt-pop act Joan & The Giants, fronted by Grace Newton-Wordsworth and Aaron Birch (First Nations person); female/ LGBT duo Forces & Fury, with their dreamy electronica and Greg Gould (LGBT), whose album ‘1998’ landed at number one on the Australian Charts amongst a huge list of other successes.

They’re joined by visual artists and art/pop electronic female artist Parker, who has won best music video at New York Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Awards and more; and lastly, Tomboi’s own pop-alt artist, Benedict.

