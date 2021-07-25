Australian musician Benedict shares haunting new track ‘Wake Up’

Melbourne based singer songwriter Benedict has shared their new single Wake Up, described as an anthemic call to action that speaks on behalf of all humanity, calling for understanding and peace.

The track was produced by Dean Tuza (Stella Donnelly, The Rubens, Mossy) and mixed by legendary NYC-based producer Lee Groves (Madonna, Depeche Mode).

Speaking on the inspiration behind Wake Up, Benedict describes it as an anthem for everyone.

“Wake Up is a people’s anthem. I saw a need to speak out for all peoples, all nations with the shocking things we have witnessed over the last few years, through government issues, wars, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and injustices for the LGBTGIA+ community. We all fight one another, but what is the truth? The truth is that we are all human. If we can come together, break down fear, lies, and fight the division, we will be free.” the singer said.

“When I thought about the film clip, the words that came to mind were unity, hope, world issues, our reality. I wanted to bring to light the suffering, pain, serious nature and traumas in this world we as humans experience and bring on each other – also, lies we believe from the government that cause division and brokenness within our society. In contrast, I then wanted to show the similarities as humans that we all carry everyday. I wanted to show that we are better together and, living in this controlled and manipulative societal structure, we could find peace and freedom by clinging onto each other.”

Benedict has always been drawn to a strong message, and always one to stand up against injustices in the world. They even started their own record label, Tomboi Records, with the goal of representing the under-represented within the music industry.

“My label aims to represent women in music and LGBTQIA+ artists in music. Two minorities that I believe do not get enough support in the music industry. Being a non-binary person myself, I felt the need to create a safe label where artists can create and be themselves with full support behind them. I have experienced both sides of discrimination and lack of support with the minorities I am representing, so I thought, ‘why not’!”

Take a look at the new tune and it’s video.

OIP Staff, image: Pep Phelan.

