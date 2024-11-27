New resources combat disinformation on trans youth healthcare

New resources released earlier this month are working to shed a light on evidence and the lived experience of gender-affirming care for transgender and gender diverse Australians.

The Living True, Living Better campaign is designed to provide evidence-based, detailed information for trans youth, healthcare professionals, families and lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

The resources were developed by AusPATH and Transcend Australia, with support from LGBTIQA+ Health Australia and Equality Australia, and cover a range of topics including puberty blockers, gender affirming hormone therapy and medical consent.

16-year-old Amilie Courtney, a young transgender girl from Tasmania, joined these organisations in Canberra on Transgender Day of Remembrance to speak to the importance dispelling misinformation surrounding trans youth and affirming care.

“The general public are constantly misled about what the reality of gender affirming healthcare is,” Amilie said.

“It took me five years to get the care I needed, and I have regular ongoing medical check-ups.

“Rather than denying young people access to this healthcare, we should instead be looking at ways to improve it.”

Amilie urges politicians to elevate the voices of those with lived experience of gender diversity, rather than those who seek to undermine it.

“Listening to us and our families and our lived expertise is critical,” Amilie continued.

“Listening in to the clinical and medical and professional experts who have real experience working with us is paramount to ensuring the right decisions are being made. Decisions that affect people like me.”

Doctors and advocates echo need for accurate information

Medical professionals and advocates have echoed Amilie’s call for evidence and lived experience to be heard over misleading claims.

Dr Cate Rayner, Director of the Royal Children’s Hospital Gender Service, said disinformation about trans care has become pervasive.

“The public discourse in small but loud pockets of society represents a serious public health risk to the mental health of trans people of all ages,” Dr Rayner said.

“Everyone is exposed to this disinformation and the impact of anti-trans campaigns has been far reaching. It filters into conversations with staff working in the field, parents of trans youth and trans kids themselves.”

Dr Rayner is concerned this disinformation is being wielded as a weapon.

“This is why the Living True, Living Better resources are an important tool in our fight to deliver the best healthcare for trans kids,” Dr Rayner continued.

“They will help policy makers and health leaders stay informed. They will assist clinicians, whose words help in the consult room, but who need something to give parents to hold onto when they leave. Most importantly, they will help trans kids continue to access the care they need and deserve.”

Trans and gender diverse youth have also seen a rise in bullying, abuse and mental health issues, in line with this rise in dissemination of misinformation.

Transcend Australia CEO Jeremy Wiggins says trans youth and families have a right to make informed decisions about gender affirming healthcare.

“Our new evidence-based resources highlight the safety and effectiveness of gender-affirming care which is supported by medical peak bodies worldwide.

“These evidence briefs and fact sheets will enhance the quality of health information and help families, trans young people and their medical providers to make the right decisions about treatment pathways.”

You can find the Living True, Living Better resources at transcend.org.au