New show asks ‘Would You Like Thighs With That?’ at Fringe World

Making their big debut at Fringe World 2022, Would You Like Thighs With That? proudly promise a thicc body of work exploring the world and wonders of plus sized divine deities.

Co-produced by local burlesque comedy queens Sugar Du Joure and Dee Dee Luscious, the show is set to present a high-energy, wildly sexy and hilarious look into the everyday life of plus size folk.

Showing at Connections Nightclub from January 17th – 22nd this adult only show beams the spotlight on a cast of curvaceous local performers worth their weight in not just gold but talent too.

Producers Sugar Du Joure and Dee Dee Luscious came together to find they had common life experiences brought on by their buxom figures and knew there would be so many people that would relate and the idea of the show was born.

“This is the show I wish I’d seen at 18! I grew up thinking I was my size,” Dee Dee said.

“That it somehow owned me. It takes a long time to accept that you’re more than a number on a scale. We’re so much more and this show proves that!”

“Messages have a way of sticking when the audience enjoys themselves along the way,” Sugar adds.

“This is a show with a message, and even if you don’t get it you’re going to have a great time.”

In addition to their personal experiences, debuting producers Sugar Du Joure and Dee Dee Luscious have a formidable reputation in the local burlesque scene.

Both are known as comedy burlesque powerhouses, have each won the title of Miss Burlesque WA and have travelled to perform in various festivals and shows around the world.

Sugar and Dee Dee are joined by Amelia Kisses, Lacy Lustre, Ronnie Rum Punch, Dollar Dazzler and Ida Ocean.

Would You Like Thighs With That? will be at Connections Nightclub from Jan 17 – 22. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

