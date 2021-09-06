New youth queer party ‘Love Bite’ lights up the hills

This November, two Lesmurdie locals are putting together a new neighbourhood Pride party to celebrate queer youth.

“There’s a need for safe queer spaces in our area, particularly for teenagers who can’t drive to the city for events or access licensed venues.” says co-organiser Anastasia Beasley.

LoveBite is a party with a strong focus on queer art and creativity, which will encourage young people to make new connections and cultivate their sense of community.

Chakris Srisuwan, the other half of LoveBite, said “It’s especially important for people who are new to the LGBTQIA+ community to feel like they’re welcome, they belong, and they’re surrounded by friends. An alcohol-free event creates a more relaxed environment without the hookup culture of clubs and bars.”

Performers include Anesu Africa, Danisa Snake, Serenity Williams, Twinks with Threatening Auras, and Ken Paolo and the Space Cadets. Emerging drag artists are also encouraged to contact the

organisers to register for the all-ages drag competition.

The event features a silent disco, queer zine library, chill zone, community art installation, toasted sandwiches, and crowd-care from Headspace volunteers.

LoveBite is being held at Kalamunda Performing Arts Centre on Saturday 13th of November. Tickets are available now.

Source: Media Release

