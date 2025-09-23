Search
New trailer shows us more of ‘Boots’ the upcoming Netflix series

Culture

Netflix had shared a new trailer for their upcoming series Boots.

Set in the 1990s it follows two friends as they sign up for the Marine Corps.

Buzzcuts, drills, physical challenges and hidden secrets are all in the mix.

The new drama is inspired by The Pink Marine, the autobiography of former US marine Greg Cope White.

The eight part series will arrive on Netflix on 9th October and will star Miles Heizer who previous appeared in Parenthood and 13 Reasons Why.

The coming-of-age tale follows Cameron Cope (played by Heizer) who is described as being directionless in life, and very much in-the-closet when it comes to his sexuality. He’s joined by best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they head to boot camp to train as marines.

The show is described as one that is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.

The series has had a long journey in getting to the screen. It was initially called The Corps and began filming early 2023 but production was halted for the US writer’s strike.

After almost a year the show went back in to production and completed it’s filming. The series was predominately filmed around New Orleans.

The show will have eight episodes titled Bullseye, Love is a Battlefield, Sink or Swim, The Black Sands of Iwo Jima, The Buddy System, The Crucible, The Pink Marine and The Things We Carry.

