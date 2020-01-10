New Trump advisor Jenna Ellis has a history of homophobic comments

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

US President Donald Trump has appointed Jenna Ellis as his new legal advisor for both the White House and his re-election campaign.

LGBTIQ+ rights advocates have been quick to highlight the President’s latest recruit has a long history of making homophobic comments.

Ellis has said that HIV is “God’s moral law,” described the Stonewall Inn monument is “a celebration of sin,” and said that “Christians cannot follow God and accept or condone or participate in homosexuality.”

The President’s new advisor has a history of campaigning agaisnt bans that stop conversion therapy, and in 2015 in the wake of Pulse Nightclub massacre penned an article complaining that the tragedy was being used to promote LGBTI rights.

In her opinion piece titled Two Wrongs Do Not Make an LGBT Right, Ellis wrote “Let me be clear—the Orlando shooting was absolutely terrible and tragic. But the response to this tragedy should not be embracing and advocating for gay rights.”

Ellis also made controversial comments in relation to suggestions the Star Wars franchise may include a queer character.

“Why not also a Christian? Or a Muslim? Or a pedophile? Or every other representation of any subculture, belief, and lifestyle? This overwhelming need to have LGBT ‘representation’ everywhere shows the falsity of their cry for equality. They want absolute subjugation of culture.” Ellis said.

President Trump reportedly decided to recruit Ellis after being impressed by her television appearances on Fox News.

OIP Staff