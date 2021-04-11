New version of ‘Queer as Folk’ gets the green light

A new version of Queer as Folk will be coming to US television with NBC’s streaming service Peacock ordering an 8-episode series.

Don’t expect to see any of the much loved characters from the previous series, this new story is set in New Orleans and will feature a whole new bunch of friends.

Russell T Davies, the creator of the original British series will serve as Executive Producer, while writer Stephen Dunn will create the updated show.

The new take on the concept is described as a vibrant reimagining of the British series that will explore a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Davies original version of the show was set in Manchester and made its television debut in 1999. It followed the lives of three gay men played by Aidan Gillen, Craig Kelly and Charlie Hunnam.

A year later Davies worked with producers Daniel Lipman and Ron Cowen to create the US version which renamed some of the characters, and extended the story over a five season arc. The show starring Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Peter Paige, Hal Sparks and Sharon Gless ran for 83 episodes.

Dunn said it was surreal to be updating Davies iconic series for a new generation.

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret. But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

While the show has been highly praised for putting queer stories on screen, it’s also been criticised for a severe lack of people of colour in it’s storylines, and the original series only had a handful of lesbian characters.

OIP Staff

