New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says the team is now united

New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says he’ll lead a united team focused on issues that matter to everyday Victorians.

Battin was elected as the party’s new leader after a spill motion was moved against John Pesutto who has served as leader for three years. The party room meeting also saw first-term MP Moira Deeming welcomed back to the party room.

Speaking to the media at a press conference Battin said it was “pleasing and humbling” to have been elected by his colleagues as the party’s leader.

“I look forward to working on behalf of the party in the best interest of all Victorians.” Battin said.

‘As we move forward, we will be moving forward as a united team. We will have every goal aimed at what we can out forward in policies to deliver good and positive policies for every Victorian.” Battin said.

The new leader said the focus would be on reducing the pressures of cost-of-living challenges, supporting small business, a tough on crime approach, improving roads in regional Victoria, and reducing taxes.

Battin was one of three MPs who put themselves forward to be the party’s new leader alongside first term MPs Jess Wilson and Chris Crewther. Crewther was previously as member of the federal parliament from 2016 until 2019.

Former tennis star and TV host Sam Groth was elected as Deputy leader.

Raised in Melbourne’s outer south-eastern suburbs, Battin does not have the same kind of background as most Liberal leaders.

He attended public schools, leaving at 15 to work in retail jobs before he became a police officer, rising to the rank of senior constable. He left the force in 2007 and opened a Baker’s Delight franchise.

He entered parliament in 2010. Battin previously out himself forward as leader at the 2021 leadership spill that ousted leader Michael O’Brien but lost to John Pesutto by a single vote.