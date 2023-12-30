New Year’s Honours for Shirley Bassey, Emelia Clarke and Paul Hollywood

Singer Dame Shirley Bassey, actor Emilia Clarke and television baker Paul Hollywood are among the many Britons being recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

Dame Shirley Bassey, who found success as a singer in the 1960’s and sung many themes to James Bond films, has been made a member of the Order of Companions of Order. It’s the United Kingdom’s highest honour and membership is capped to 65 living people.

Over her long career Bassey has sold over 140 million records and is the first woman to claim a Top 40 album in seven consecutive decades. Bassey was awarded a CBE for her services to entertainment in 1994 and was made a Dame in 1999 by Queen Elizabeth II.

“Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege,” she said in response to her newest honour. “My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her charity work which includes founding the brain injury recovery charity SameYou. Clarke has shared her experiences of surviving two brain hemorrhages that occurred during her time filming the iconic series.

Paul Hollywood, the judge on The Great British Bakeoff was also awarded an MBE for his services to television and baking. Hollywood worked as a head baker at a number of high-profile hotels before making the move into television. He’s appeared on the popular series since 2010 and has hosted many other cooking series exploring baking around the globe.

Director Ridley Scott has also been knighted. The 86-year-old film director has enjoyed an acclaimed career creating memorable films including Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma and Louise, Gladiator, The Martian and Black Hawk Down.

Also recognised is author Jilly Cooper who receives a damehood, Glastonbury Music Festival founder Michael Eavis has also been knighted, as has author and academic Alexander McCall Smith.

Veteran British broadcaster Tony Blackburn was also given an OBE for his services to broadcasting and to charity.

Mary Portas, who has hosted several television programs about reviving high street shopping is also now able to add OBE after her name. Her citation recognised her work as a retail consultant and broadcaster and her charity work.

William Gavan, the Mayor of Sanwell Council was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his political work and support for the LGBT communities. While Mevin Metcalf was recognised for his work with LGBT people who have experienced sexual assault. Robert Malcomson and Paul Fairweather were also awarded for their support of the LGBT communities in their charity work.

This year’s list of New Year’s Honours includes 1227 recipients, with 48 per cent of them women. About 14 per cent came from an ethnic minority background. A second round of awards is given out at the King’s Birthday.

Australian honours are announced ahead of Australia Day in late January.

