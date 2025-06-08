News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test!

Each week, we round up key events, surprising moments, and trending stories from around the globe to challenge how well you’ve kept up with the news.

Whether you’re a current events expert or just here for fun, this quiz is a great way to catch up, stay informed, and maybe learn something new along the way. Ready to find out if you’ve got your finger on the pulse? Let’s dive in.

Which federal politician did the Greens announce as their new spokesperson on LGBTIQA+ issues?

What error did the Labor party put on their social media when they expressed their joy that Senator Dorinda Cox was switching from the Greens to Labor.

Which Pulitzer Prize winning gay author died this week at the age of 85?

In a podcast interview this week Stephen Fry reflect on being married to his husband for almost a decade. What is his husband’s name?

What iconic underwear brand announced it would be closing down by the end of the year?

The International AIDS Society announced where there AIDS 2026 conference will be held, which city will host the event?

Madonna announced she’ll be releasing a remix album that was originally planned as a companion record to her 1997 Ray of Light album. What is the record titled?

The recent highly acclaimed London production of The Importance of Being Earnest will be heading to the West End later this year, who is replacing Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role of Algernon?

Scientists in Melbourne announced a promising development in the fight against HIV this week, what is the name of the scientific technique that their discover is based around?

There are reports that the USA will rename a ship that was only launched in 2021 – because its name does not align with the values of the Trump administration. Who was the ship named after?



