Underwear designer Andrew Christian to close his business

For decades the name Andrew Christian has been around the waists of fashion conscious gay men. Andrew Christian launched his Underwear, swimwear and sportwear brand in 1997 but he’s just announced he’s closing it down at the end of the year.

Christian said he’ll be putting down his sewing needle, but before then he’ll release on final collection called Bespoke.

“As a boy who found refuge in the seams I stitched when the world offered me none, I never imagined the extraordinary journey this art would take me on. Today, as I announce my retirement, I feel a tapestry of emotions—pride in what we have created together, excitement for what comes next, and, yes, a tender ache as I prepare for this transition.

“My gratitude runs deep, and Bespoke will be my final love letter to you. It honors the sacred, intimate exchange between designer and wearer—every hem, every seam will carry the depth of historical memory, the joy of creation, and the bittersweet beauty of this goodbye.” the designer wrote in a statement on his website.

The brand memorably brought out a Barrack Obama themed collection, donating one dollar form each pair sold to the politicians 2008 election campaign.

Christian was also at the forefront of creating viral moments about his products, using video to promote his business way ahead of many other brands.

It made his underwear a hit around the world, and the company found global recognition.