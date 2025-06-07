Reports suggest US Navy will rename ship honouring gay rights icon Harvey Milk

US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, has reportedly ordered the US Navy to rename a ship that honours gay rights pioneer Harvey Milk.

USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) was launched in 2021 and the second of the John Lewis-class of underway replenishment oilers.

The proposal to rename the ship is attributed to Secretary Hegseth’s orders to create a ‘warrior ethos’ within the Department of Defence, and President Trump’s Executive Order to remove all elements of diversity and inclusion initatives.

Media outlets cite seeing a memo calling for the name change, and say it’s no coincidence its happening during the USA’s Pride month.

Harvey Milk was one of the first LGBTIQA+ people elected to public office n the USA, and a champion of gay liberation. He served as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1977 until his assassination the following year.

US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth and the USNS Harvey Milk.

Former Speaker of the House Nacy Pelosi released a statement condemning the reports.

In her statement she said, “the reported decision by the Trump Administration to change the names of the USNS Harvey Milk and other ships in the John Lewis-class is a shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American Dream.

“Our military is the most powerful in the world – but this spiteful move does not strengthen our national security or the ‘warrior’ ethos. Instead, it is a surrender of a fundamental American value: to honor the legacy of those who worked to build a better country.”

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, the former head of supreme allied commander of NATO has also spoken out against the decision. Appearing on The Michael Smerconish Program Stavridis questioned the decision.

“I know many who are gay and are very competent war-fighting sailors. So when the secretary of Defense says, ‘Hey, I’m renaming this in order to restore the warrior ethos,’ I just don’t get that at all,” Stavridis said.

“I don’t get it on why we need to rename this ship this moment and also to do it during Pride Month. … I don’t agree with it,” he said.

The US government is also reportedly considering changing the names of ships named after Supreme Court Justices. This includes ships named after Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the court, and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg – who was a vocal critic of President Trump.

While no official announcement has been made, a Pentagon spokesperson has commented on the reports.

“Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all (Department of Defense) installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos,” the said.

Harvey Milk served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was forced to resign from his position in 1955 after he was caught in a park that was a well-known haunt for gay men.

Milk later moved to San Francisco opening a camera store on Castro Street. He formed one of the first gay business associations and became colloquially known as the Mayor of Castro Street.