Olly Alexander heads to the West End for ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Pop star Olly Alexander is returning to the theatre for a West End remounting of The Importance of Being Earnest.

The National Theatre’s opulent production of the classic Oscar Wilde play was a huge success when it played from late 2024 until early 2025. Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa got rave reviews for his performance as Algernon Moncreiff.

Now the show is heading to London’s West End where it will be performed at the Noël Coward Theatre from 18th September 2024 until 10th January 2026 with Alexander taking over the lead role.

Olly Alexander.

If you’re planning a trip to London – this will be a theatrical experience not to be missed.

“I’m over the moon to be returning to a West End stage to take on the fabulous role of Algernon Moncrieff in Oscar Wilde’s most fun and favored play,” Olly Alexander said.



“I’ve always hugely admired Wilde – he’s a true icon, not only a hugely successful and influential 19th century writer but also a trailblazing queer artist who fearlessly pushed against the expectations of society.

“He was a pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights before such a thing existed and I’m so excited and proud to get the chance to inhabit his work.”

Alexander previously appeared in the West End in a production of the play Peter and Alice in 2013 where he acted alongside Ben Wishaw and Dame Judi Dench.

The singer also delivered an acclaimed performance in the British series It’s a Sin that focused on London’s LGBTIQA+ community in the 1980s with the outbreak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. He previously appeared in the TV shows Skins, Summerhill, Lewis and Penny Dreadful.

In April Olly Alexander shared that he’d parted ways with his long term record company after his contract ended.



Alexander found success on the music charts as the lead singer of Years and Years, after his bandmates departed he continued making music under the band’s name, but last year began releasing music under his own name.